Police search for a suspect in two box-cutter slashings that took place Monday morning in the Bronx. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police are searching for a suspect in connection to two assaults with a box-cutter that occurred in the Bronx Monday morning

NYPD officials say the first incident took place around 1:05 a.m., in the area of East 242 Street and White Plains Road

The alleged second incident took place outside a deli on White Plains Road around 1:15 a.m.; Both alleged victims were slashed but escaped

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to what they describe as two unprovoked attacks with a box cutter that occurred in the Bronx Monday morning.

NYPD officials say that around 1:05 a.m., in the area of East 242 Street and White Plains Road, the suspect approached a 29-year-old man and yelled at him before punching him in the face.

The alleged victim attempted to run away from the suspect but he was chased, knocked to the ground and punched repeatedly in the head, police say.

The suspect allegedly slashed the victim numerous times in the back of the neck with a box cutter.

It was when the victim managed to slip out of his hooded sweatshirt that he was able to escape, police say, adding that the victim went to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

In the second incident that took place around 1:15 a.m. in a deli on White Plains Road, the suspect approached a 43-year-old man and started yelling at him without provocation, police say. The suspect allegedly followed the man outside and used a box cutter to slash him once on the right ear.

Police say the alleged victim drove himself to an area hospital and was treated for a small laceration.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 5’11” and 6’ around 165 pounds. He is also described as having box braids and was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with the word “Chicago” on its back, black jeans and black sneaker.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit tips via the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.