A pregnant woman was attacked in New Jersey by a man on a sidewalk. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

What to Know Newark police are searching for a suspect they believe attacked a pregnant woman on the sidewalk in an attempt to steal her gold necklace

Video from the scene of the broad daylight attack shows the man fighting with the pregnant victim before walking away empty-handed.

The suspect was last seen wearing a tan coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark boots

Newark police are searching for a suspect they believe attacked a pregnant woman on the sidewalk in an attempt to steal her gold necklace.

Cops said the mother-to-be was walking with another woman and a child along Market Street just before noon on May 8 when the suspect grabbed her neck while trying to steal the gold chain.

Video from the scene of the broad daylight attack shows the man roughly fighting with the pregnant victim as the other woman and a girl try to help. The attempted robber is seen walking away empty-handed, video shows.

The pregnant woman was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries, and her unborn baby is expected to be OK.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 40 years old and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a tan coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark boots.

Witnesses who live in the area believe the attacker is a homeless man who lives nearby.