STORM TEAM 4: 
Track the Rain; Get Mother's Day Forecast
Police Searching for Suspect Who Attacked Pregnant Woman for Gold Necklace on Newark Sidewalk

Police in Newark say the mother-to-be was walking on Market Street around lunchtime Wednesday when the attacker charged at her

Published 6 minutes ago

    Pregnant Woman Attacked by Man on New Jersey Sidewalk

    A pregnant woman was attacked in New Jersey by a man on a sidewalk. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

    Newark police are searching for a suspect they believe attacked a pregnant woman on the sidewalk in an attempt to steal her gold necklace.

    Cops said the mother-to-be was walking with another woman and a child along Market Street just before noon on May 8 when the suspect grabbed her neck while trying to steal the gold chain.

    Video from the scene of the broad daylight attack shows the man roughly fighting with the pregnant victim as the other woman and a girl try to help. The attempted robber is seen walking away empty-handed, video shows.

    The pregnant woman was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries, and her unborn baby is expected to be OK.

    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    The suspect is described as a black male approximately 40 years old and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a tan coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark boots.

    Witnesses who live in the area believe the attacker is a homeless man who lives nearby.

