What to Know A gunman who fired multiple shots toward a NJ Transit bus shelter Monday afternoon is being sought by police

A rifle-wielding man shot at the Old Bridge Park and Ride, officials said, before witnesses say he fled into a nearby housing complex

One witness described the suspect as a man wearing a brown mask, gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and green bandanna

A gunman who fired multiple shots toward a NJ Transit bus shelter Monday afternoon is being sought by police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a rifle-wielding man shot at the Old Bridge Park and Ride, according to NJ Transit officials. Witnesses described seeing the flashes of the gun and a mask over the shooter’s face.

There were four people at the usually busy bus shelter at the time, but no reported injuries, an official said. Witnesses said they saw the suspect fled the scene into a nearby housing complex, but police have not been able to find him yet. Cops were still looking for the gunman late Monday night, authorities said.

Chopper footage showed a heaily armed response at the housing complex in the hours after the shooting, but their searches turned up empty.

Officials said there was no apparent motive or explanation for the shooting at this time. NJ Transit police were investigating to see if it was a random or planned act.

One witness described the suspect as a man wearing a brown mask, gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and green bandanna. However investigators said they have gotten conflicting descriptions of the gunman.