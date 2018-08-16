What to Know Police are searching for a pair of men who allegedly conned a 90-year-old woman out of $7,500 in New York City

According to authorities, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a man allegedly called the elderly victim, said he was her loved one and needed bail money

A man allegedly went to the victim's home to pick up the money; Authorities urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers

Police are searching for a pair of men who allegedly conned a 90-year-old woman out of $7,500 in New York City.

According to NYPD, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a man allegedly called the elderly victim on her house phone and said he was her loved one, was involved in a car accident and was subsequently arrested.

The man also allegedly told the woman that he needed money to bail him out of jail and gave the phone to another man who identified himself as a lawyer.

Police further say that the second man allegedly told the victim that he needed $7,500 in cash to bail out her loved one.

Around 2:30 p.m. that same day, a man arrived at the woman’s apartment on 36th Avenue and allegedly received the cash and left, according to police.

The men had no further contact with the victim, police say, adding it was later determined that the supposed loved one who was involved in a motor vehicle accident did not have an accident or have any contact with law enforcement.

The man who allegedly went to the victim's home to pick up the cash is described as being 5'9" to 5'10" in height.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.