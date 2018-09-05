Police Search for Information in Northern New Jersey Fatal Shooting - NBC New York
Police Search for Information in Northern New Jersey Fatal Shooting

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are searching for information in connection to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Northern New Jersey.

    According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Jersey City police received a report Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. of gunshots in the area of Lembeck and Ocean avenues.

    When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

    The victim was identified as Eric Crocker of Bayonne.

    Crocker was treated at the scene before being transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around 6:30 p.m., Suarez says.

    The cause of death is pending an investigation by the medical examiner.

    No arrests have been made.

    Authorities are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

