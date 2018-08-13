Police Search for Driver in Fatal New Jersey Hit-and-Run

What to Know Police in NJ are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for an alleged hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian Monday morning

Police in New Jersey are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for an alleged hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian Monday morning.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner announced that authorities are actively searching for the driver that fled after allegedly hitting and killing a 31-year-old pedestrian on Route 1 South, in the area south of the Route 35 exit.

Authorities identified the pedestrian as John Kukuch, Jr., of Woodbridge.

Kukuch was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Woodbridge Police Department and prosecutors, it was determined that the driver was allegedly traveling south on Route 1 at around 1:23 a.m. and struck Kukuch near Clover Leaf Cemetery before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle could have sustained damage to the front-end passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joseph Angelo of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7711 or Detective Don Heck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8842.