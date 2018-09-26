The NYPD is asking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly posted anti-Semitic signs in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in connection to aggravated harassment for placing several anti-Semitic posters in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 22, at around 6 p.m. two unidentified men posted the anti-Semitic signs on a wall on Driggs Avenue between North 7th Avenue and North 8th Avenue in Williamsburg.

The posters had a swastika inside a circle with a line through it and also had the letters KATSU.

Police describe the first suspect as being a 25- to 30-year-old male, about 5’10 in height with dark facial hair and of a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green camouflage pants as well as black and white shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a 25- to 30-year-old male. He is about 5’10” in height with short brown hair and medium built, according to police. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green camouflage pants and black shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.