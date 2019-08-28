Police Search for Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Found Wandering Bronx Streets - NBC New York
Police Search for Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Found Wandering Bronx Streets

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Police say they are searching for the parents of a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets of the Bronx Wednesday

    • Police were made aware of the boy walking alone around 10:45 a.m. near East 167th Street and Webster Avenue

    • The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation, according to the NYPD; He is healthy

    Police say they are searching for the parents of a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets of the Bronx Wednesday morning. 

    Police were made aware of the boy walking alone around 10:45 a.m. near East 167th Street and Webster Avenue.

    The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation, according to the NYPD. He is healthy.

    Surveillance video show the little boy, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, grey jeans and black sneakers, talking to police. 

