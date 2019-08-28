What to Know
Police say they are searching for the parents of a 5-year-old boy found wandering the streets of the Bronx Wednesday morning.
Police were made aware of the boy walking alone around 10:45 a.m. near East 167th Street and Webster Avenue.
The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation, according to the NYPD. He is healthy.
Surveillance video show the little boy, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, grey jeans and black sneakers, talking to police.