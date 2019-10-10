Police are searching for a man they say stalked a 14-year-old girl on two separate occasions in New York City.

The NYPD says that on Sept. 25, between 7:30 and 9 a.m., the unidentified man approached the the teen girl in the vicinity of the Bowling Green subway station in Manhattan. He allegedly followed her to the vicinity of Trinity Place while engaging her in conversation and made several advances toward her, even giving the teen $20 dollars.

According to police, the man then fled the Trinity Place area.

The following day, police say, also between 7:30 and 9 a.m., the unidentified man followed the same girl onto a southbound "4" train inside of the Burnside Avenue subway station in the Bronx.

The NYPD says he remained on the same subway car as the girl for three subway stops. However, at the 170th Street subway station, the girl allegedly saw a group of friends and fled to them, at which point the man fled the train on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say the man wanted for questioning is in his 40s, of medium build and about 5 feet 5 inches.

Police urge anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted via the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.