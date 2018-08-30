The Coast Guard was dispatched to search the waters of Atlantic Beach on Long Island after they got a report of a either a person or an object falling from the sky.

It turned out to be two mylar balloons, according to officials.

The scene of the search at Atlantic Beach Thursday

Photo credit: News 4 NY

The Coast Guard says it was notified just after 6:30 p.m. of a green object falling from the sky by witnesses on the nearby boardwalk.

Nassau County police marine and aviation units and Long Beach police assisted in the search before aviation units found two mylar balloons in the water, one green and one blue.

Authorities determined no one was in danger. They say the call warranted a serious response but the search is estimated to have cost thousands of dollars.