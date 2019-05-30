Police: Sanitation Worker Finds Body of Man on Side of Long Island Road - NBC New York
Police: Sanitation Worker Finds Body of Man on Side of Long Island Road

By Greg Cergol

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The body of an unidentified man was found on the side of a road on Long Island by a sanitation worker Thursday morning, according to police

    • Suffolk County police were called to the scene after the body was found in a wooded lot on Spruce Street in Wyandanch around 7:15 a.m.

    • Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392

    The body of an unidentified man was found on the side of a road on Long Island by a sanitation worker Thursday morning, according to police.

    Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives were called to the scene after the body was found in a wooded lot on a dead-end street in Wyandanch around 7:15 a.m. with trauma to the head, Suffolk County police say.

    No weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police, however, they added they believe the man was victim of violence.

    The body, which was found on Spruce Street, was taken by the medical examiner’s office for further investigation in order to try to identify the body as well as the cause of death.

    A police dog was brought in to help search the area around where the body was found.

    Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

