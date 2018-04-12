2 Bodies Found in CT Pickup, 1 in NY Car; Cops Probe Link

Two people were found dead in a pickup in New Milford Thursday morning and police in New York State Police said they are investigating the possible death of the suspect after finding a man's body in a minivan in Dutchess County, New York.

New Milford, Connecticut police received reports of gunshots at 8:40 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Route 55 and Route 7 in New Milford, where they found a male and female victim dead in a pickup.

New York State Police said New Milford police alerted area police agencies to be on the lookout for a light blue minivan with North Carolina plates and a probation officer from the Dutchess County Probation Department saw a vehicle matching the description on Dog Tail Corners Road, east of Berkshire Road in Dover.

Authorities from the Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office, New York State Police, New Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police converged on the vehicle, which was parked with the engine running, and found a man dead inside, according to New York State Police.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Jeff Weinzierl, who lives near the scene of the New Milford shooting, said he heard at least eight gunshots around 8:40 a.m., as his wife was getting ready to leave for work and he was feeding horses in the barn.

He said people target shoot in the area all the time and that does not bother him, but what happened this morning sounded like gunshots from a semi-automatic and they knew something was wrong.

