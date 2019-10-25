Police Considering Bomb Threats at Bridgeport Synagogue a Hate Crime

Bridgeport police are investigating two bomb threats to a synagogue as a hate crime.

Police said the bomb threats calls were directed at Congregation B’NAI Israel on Park Avenue. Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, the synogague received threats referring to explosive devices.

The buidling was evacuated, including young children who were inside at the time. A K9 unit was called in to sweep the building and the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was placed on standby.

Authorities said they didn't find any explosive devices. Police said they are investigating these phone calls and have good leads on who may have made them.

The police chief is calling the situation a hate crime, and said they are taking the threats very seriously.

The rabbi said his number one priority was making sure everyone was out of the building safely.

"Immediately I went over.. wanted to be there in the school to make sure the kids got out of the school right away. At first I wanted to cry, that someone would do this...now I'm feeling strengthened actually," Rabbi Evan Schultz said.

He said he felt strengthened because of the support from the city. They will hold services as scheduled, according to Schultz, who said they won't let fear tactics stop them.

There will be an increased police presence at the synagogue for the next several days.