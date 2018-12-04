Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing New Jersey Man With Developmental Disabilities - NBC New York
Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing New Jersey Man With Developmental Disabilities

Published 2 hours ago

    City of Newark Department of Public Safety
    Isaac Hill, 19, of Newark, was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 4.

    Officials in New Jersey’s largest city are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man with developmental disabilities.

    Isaac Hill, 19, of Newark was reported missing Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m. from the 200-block of Shephard Avenue.

    Authorities say Hill has the mental capacity of an 8-year old child due to a disorder.

    The city’s Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose made a plea for the public’s assistance in finding Hill.

    Hill is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

    He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a gray shirt, black hoodie, black coat and black Jordan sneakers. Hill was also carrying a dark green book bag.

    Authorities urge anyone with information about Hill to call the city’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or the Newark Police Special Victims Unit at (973) 733-7273.

