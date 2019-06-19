State Police Provide Update on Jennifer Dulos Investigation

Fotis Dulos has filed a motion to have some of the items returned to him that were seized as part of the investigation into the disappearance of his estranged wife.

In the 25 days since Jennifer Dulos disappeared, the New Canaan sent email updates, created a website for tips, and put a request for surveillance footage. However, the department has yet to hold a single news conference.

On Tuesday, Connecticut State Police provided an update on the search for Jennifer.

Brian Foley is an aid to Commissioner James Rovella, who oversees the Connecticut State Police.

“You know everyone’s asking is this a homicide investigation, is this a missing persons’ investigation,” Foley told NBC Connecticut Tuesday.

State police have assisted New Canaan police with searches for evidence at Waveny Park in New Canaan, the MIRA trash plant in Hartford, and by deploying dive teams in two separate ponds in Avon.

“Everyone wants to know what evidence was found in the case but understand with evidence in these types of cases that evidence is only known to the suspect the victim and investigators and sharing it publicly is a defense attorney’s dream,” Foley said.

It’s been one week since Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos posted his $500,000 bond. Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have entered not guilty pleas for charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance.

Police have confiscated multiple items from Fotis Dulos. His attorneys have filed a motion to return the seized property.

The court documents list the items as a Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Suburban, a Jeep Cherokee, a server, aMacbook Pro 15-inch computer, other computers, 2 iPhones, a hard drive, two external drives, and personal papers.”

The filing said Fotis needs the seized items returned for practical reasons, and to help mount his defense.

A second motion from Fotis’ legal team asks the state’s attorney and police to take reasonable steps to preserve all evidence in this investigation.

That includes surveillance video from private or public cameras, audio recordings, transcripts, documents and phone records.

While out on bond there is an order from a judge barring Fotis Dulos from having contact with his children.

In court last week, Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis said the child custody battle was turning the way of the children’s father.

NBC Connecticut obtained the March 2019 decision from the family court judge in Stamford granting Fotis Dulos supervised weekend visits with his children.

One of the judge's conditions said Fotis Dulos cannot have private conversations with the children nor speak in a language not understood by the supervisor. The judge's memorandum also said he was scheduled to have "supervised parenting time" of seven hours on both the Saturday and Sunday after after Jennifer's disappearance.

"In entering these orders regarding supervised visitation, the court recognizes the defendant has a history of willfully violating clear and unambiguous orders of the court," writes Judge Donna Nelson Heller.

She also quoted a previous memorandum form March 2019 that said "the defendant (Fotis Dulos) does not seem to appreciate in any respect the consequences of lying under oath."