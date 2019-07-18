Police: Possible Chlorine Leak at Chemical Company in Northern New Jersey; Evacuations Ordered - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police: Possible Chlorine Leak at Chemical Company in Northern New Jersey; Evacuations Ordered

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Possible Chlorine Leak at Chemical Company in Northern New Jersey; Evacuations Ordered
    Shutterstock

    What to Know

    • Possible chlorine leak in a NJ chemical company has prompted authorities to order evacuations of the immediate surrounding area, police say

    • The incident occurred at Diamond Chemical Co. located at 20 East Union Avenue at Dubois Street in East Rutherford

    • It is unclear if there are any reported injuries at this time.

    A possible chlorine leak in a northern New Jersey chemical company has prompted authorities to order evacuations of the immediate surrounding area, police confirms to NBC 4 New York.

    The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Diamond Chemical Co. located at 20 East Union Avenue at Dubois Street in East Rutherford.

    It is unclear if there are any reported injuries at this time. 

    Nearby Rutherford Police tweeted out that "shelter-in-place" was strongly advised.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    "Shelter-in-place means selecting a small, interior room, w no or few windows, & taking refuge there. It does not mean sealing off your entire home/office bldg," the Rutherford Police tweet read in part.

    Rutherford Fire confirms there is a fire inside the building, although at this time they don’t know what’s burning.

    Fire officials say that a larger hazmat response is on its way to the scene. 

    East Rutherford has a population of about 8,900 people. It is seven miles west of Midtown.

    Diamond Chemical is one of the largest privately owned national cleaning and sanitizing product companies in the country, according to the company website.

    The East Rutherford complex houses the company's corporate offices, laboratories, manufacturing and warehouse operations, the website goes on to say.

    This is a developing story. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us