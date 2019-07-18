What to Know Possible chlorine leak in a NJ chemical company has prompted authorities to order evacuations of the immediate surrounding area, police say

A possible chlorine leak in a northern New Jersey chemical company has prompted authorities to order evacuations of the immediate surrounding area, police confirms to NBC 4 New York.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Diamond Chemical Co. located at 20 East Union Avenue at Dubois Street in East Rutherford.

It is unclear if there are any reported injuries at this time.

Nearby Rutherford Police tweeted out that "shelter-in-place" was strongly advised.

"Shelter-in-place means selecting a small, interior room, w no or few windows, & taking refuge there. It does not mean sealing off your entire home/office bldg," the Rutherford Police tweet read in part.

Rutherford Fire confirms there is a fire inside the building, although at this time they don’t know what’s burning.

Fire officials say that a larger hazmat response is on its way to the scene.

East Rutherford has a population of about 8,900 people. It is seven miles west of Midtown.

Diamond Chemical is one of the largest privately owned national cleaning and sanitizing product companies in the country, according to the company website.

The East Rutherford complex houses the company's corporate offices, laboratories, manufacturing and warehouse operations, the website goes on to say.

This is a developing story.