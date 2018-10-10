Police and FBI agents searched a Hudson Valley home Wednesday after learning about a man who was allegedly trying to build bombs while marking threats to targets in Washington, D.C., two law enforcement officials told News 4 New York.

Investigators said they were concerned the man at the home on Slocum Avenue in Orangetown was in the process of acquiring bomb parts.

The man hasn't been identified, but officials say he is believed to be a lone actor not affiliated with any international terror group or ideology.

An official in the nation's capitol added that he didn't have a specific target in mind, and that his actions were "more of a mad at the world kind of thing."

The man expected to appear in federal court in White Plains on the federal charges, which have not yet been made public.

The supervisor for the Rockland County town said in a statement that "there is no danger to the public."