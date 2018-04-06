Prisoner Chomps off Part of Officer's Middle Finger: NYPD - NBC New York
Prisoner Chomps off Part of Officer's Middle Finger: NYPD

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    An NYPD officer had the tip of his finger bitten off by a prisoner at a Brooklyn police precinct on Friday, authorities said. 

    The prisoner was being put in a cell at the 69th precinct when he got aggressive with the officer, according to police. The pair started tussling and fell to the ground. 

    That's when authorities said the prisoner chomped down on the officer's left middle finger. The digit was severed from the base of the fingernail to the tip. 

    The officer was transported to a hospital in the area and is in stable condition.

    The prisoner was transported to Brookdale Hospital. It's not clear why he was being detained or whether he would face additional charges.

