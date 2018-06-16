A police officer fatally shot a man in the Village of Warwick after he advanced on the officer with a knife, officials said.

Two police officers responded to a home on Wheeler Avenue in the Village of Warwick, in Orange County, New York, after receiving a report of a domestic dispute, Warwick Police Lieutenant Thomas Maslanka said.

When the officers arrived, a man in his 30s advanced toward them with a knife, Maslanka said. One of the officers then shot the man, according to Maslanka.

The man was taken to St. Anthony Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police lieutenant said.

The officer who discharged the weapon has been placed on administrative leave, and an investigation is ongoing, he added.



