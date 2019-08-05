What to Know
Two people have been arrested in the case of a New Jersey police officer who was dragged for more than half a block by an SUV that then slammed into a house last week, authorities said Monday.
The driver, Alasia Holder, 22, and her passenger, 23-year-old Angel Dulaney, face a litany of charges including aggravated assault, eluding, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and other offenses in the Friday attack on the North Plainfield cop, who had pulled Holder over for speeding that morning.
Both Holder and Dulaney were "agitated" during the stop, authorities said -- and Delaney allegedly threatened the cop at one point, saying, "I'm willing to fight. A gun and a badge don't scare me. My hands work nice."
At that point, the officer told Dulaney he was being arrested and opened the passenger side door to get him out. Dulaney physically resisted, prosecutors say, and then Holder allegedly sped away with the cop still partially inside her car.
Holder then crashed into the nearby front yard. The officer was treated at a hospital for head and arm injuries and released, prosecutors said. Neither Holder nor Delaney were hurt and both are being held pending a detention hearing.
It wasn't clear if either suspect had retained an attorney.
The house sustained architectural damage and was condemned the same day of the dragging. The man who owns the home was there as everything went down, but was also unhurt.