The police officer dragged is now recovering after the incident, which ended with the driver crashing into a house in North Plainfield. Charges are expected to be filed against the driver. NBC 4 New York's Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know A police officer has been released from a hospital after being dragged by an SUV in New Jersey — before the driver slammed into a house

Cops say a female driver in North Planfield dragged an officer more than half a block Friday afternoon, through some bushes and into a porch

Both she and her passenger were charged with varying crimes including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats

Two people have been arrested in the case of a New Jersey police officer who was dragged for more than half a block by an SUV that then slammed into a house last week, authorities said Monday.

The driver, Alasia Holder, 22, and her passenger, 23-year-old Angel Dulaney, face a litany of charges including aggravated assault, eluding, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and other offenses in the Friday attack on the North Plainfield cop, who had pulled Holder over for speeding that morning.

Both Holder and Dulaney were "agitated" during the stop, authorities said -- and Delaney allegedly threatened the cop at one point, saying, "I'm willing to fight. A gun and a badge don't scare me. My hands work nice."

At that point, the officer told Dulaney he was being arrested and opened the passenger side door to get him out. Dulaney physically resisted, prosecutors say, and then Holder allegedly sped away with the cop still partially inside her car.

SUV Seen Smashed Into House; EMS Responding

Chopper 4 was over the scene of an SUV smashed into a New Jersey home Friday morning. Emergency personnel were responding to reports of an officer dragged by the vehicle. (Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019)

Holder then crashed into the nearby front yard. The officer was treated at a hospital for head and arm injuries and released, prosecutors said. Neither Holder nor Delaney were hurt and both are being held pending a detention hearing.

It wasn't clear if either suspect had retained an attorney.

The house sustained architectural damage and was condemned the same day of the dragging. The man who owns the home was there as everything went down, but was also unhurt.