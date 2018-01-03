A 24-year-old NYPD officer faces more than a half-dozen charges for allegedly attacking another driver during a road rage altercation while he was off duty, authorities said Wednesday.

Officer Michael Baror was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Tuesday after police allege he rear-ended a driver near Avenue N and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, then attacked the driver of the vehicle he hit. Baror was not working at the time.

Baror has been charged with menacing, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and other offenses. Attorney information wasn't immediately available. He's expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

The other driver was not charged. It wasn't clear if that person was hurt.