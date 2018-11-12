What to Know Authorities in NJ are asking the public’s help in obtaining information in connection to an alleged shooting that claimed the life of a man

Authorities in New Jersey are asking the public’s help in obtaining information on an alleged weekend shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.

Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan said the fatal shooting took place in Plainfield Sunday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Plainfield police responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of Liberty Street and found Benjamin Nord suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nord was subsequently transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m.

The shooting is being investigated by the Union County Homicide Task Force, Plainfield Police Division, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Homicide Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739 or Det. Andrew Medeiros at 908-337-0832. Tips can also be given anonymously via phone at 908-654-TIPS or online at www.uctip.org.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment on this case.