A man who tried to flee after stealing three beef tenderloins from a New Jersey supermarket embarked on a wild getaway that ended with multiple crashes, a path of destruction and a litany of charges, police say.

According to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, on Nov. 12, at around 12:30 p.m., Shoprite Loss Prevention personnel observed a man -- who was later identified as Alcides Moreira, 50 and from Kearny -- enter the store and try to conceal three beef tenderloins valued at roughly $162.

Police say that when management tried to stop Moreira, he fled the scene in a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen to the Belleville Police Department earlier that morning.

As Moreira exited the parking lot onto Route 46 West, he crashed into a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, police say, adding that it was at this time that the police department’s communication center received a phone call reporting the crash.

While officers were responding the scene, two good Samaritans in a Ford F-350 pickup truck stopped at the scene to render aid, with one of the good Samaritans allowing Moreira to sit in their vehicle, however as he began to walk away, he heard the vehicle engine revving, police say.

According to officers, the good Samaritan attempted to stop Moreira from stealing the vehicle by standing on the running board and advising him to stop. Moreira allegedly refused and the good Samaritan was forced to jump from the moving vehicle to avoid getting injured.

Police say that Moreira fled the area and was involved in another hit and run crash where witnesses say he was throwing items out of the moving vehicle. Officers responding to the second crash allegedly recovered a Motorola portable radio and cellphone from the roadway.

The vehicle was located a short time later by Mountain Lakes Police Department and Moreira was taken into custody, police say.

Moreira was charged with one count of carjacking in the first degree, one count of receiving stolen property in the third degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking in the third degree, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, disorderly persons offense (shoplifting), disorderly persons offense (assault by auto), driving with a suspended license, failure to observe a traffic control device, careless driving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, failure to report an accident, abandonment of a motor vehicle on a public highway, as well as other traffic offenses.

Moreira was taken to Morris County Correctional Facility pending his court appearance.

Attorney information for Moreira was not immediately known.