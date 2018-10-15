What to Know Two men are facing child endangerment charges after police found eight children selling candy in cold temps in Nassau County, police say

Kavon Thompson, 19, and Jamainne Hall, 24, are both facing 8 counts of endangering the welfare of a child following their Sunday arrests

Police say the children believed they were selling candy, cookies for New York Youth Club

Two men are facing child endangerment charges after police found eight children selling candy in cold temperatures in Nassau County, authorities say.

Kavon Thompson, 19, of Rosedale, and Jamainne Hall, 24, of West Hempstead, are both facing eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child following their arrest on Sunday.

Nassau County police say officers observed an 11-year-old girl standing alone, unsupervised, selling candy and cookies in front of a Starbucks on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday. Allegedly, the girl was not dressed appropriately for the decreasing temperatures and told the officers she was dropped off along with other children by two men in a van.

Police say that all the children believed they were selling candy and cookies for New York Youth Club.

A subsequent investigation revealed a total of eight other minors in the area, with several complaining they were cold and unable to reach the two chaperones that dropped them off, according to police.

However, authorities say the van was eventually located and the two occupants were arrested.

All the children were released to the custody of their family members.

Attorney information for Thompson and Hall was not immediately available.

News 4 tried to verify if the men arrested were associated with New York Youth Club, but the phone number listed for NYYC was not in service and a message sent to the email of the organization failed to be delivered due to the listed email address of NYYC being rejected.