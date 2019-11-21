What to Know 39-year-old man was slashed in the face and neck in a subway station in upper Manhattan following an argument Thursday afternoon, police say

A 39-year-old man was slashed in the face and neck in a subway station in upper Manhattan following an argument Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the NYPD, the victim was on the escalator inside the the subway station at Ft. Washington and 181st St. around 4 p.m. in Washington Heights.

Police say the alleged victim bumped into another man, leading to an argument. The suspect subsequently slashed the man and fled.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries he sustained in the incident.

Police are still searching for the suspect who is described as being in his 20s, wearing all black, with a black backpack and blue du-rag.