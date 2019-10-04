Police: Man Killed After Shot to Chest Inside Bronx Subway Station - NBC New York
Police: Man Killed After Shot to Chest Inside Bronx Subway Station

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Police say a man was killed after he was shot in the chest inside a New York City subway Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

    Police say the incident took place around 6:30 pm inside the B and D subway lines located on the corner of East 167th street and Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

    The man was shot in the mezzanine section of the station, police say.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Police are still investigating and there is no word yet the suspect.

    Additional information, including the identity of the victim or his age, was not immediately available.

