Arrest Made in 1986 Sex Assault, Murder of 11-Year-Old CT Girl

State Police in Maine have made an arrest in the murder and sexual assault of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk in 1986, according to Norwalk Police. (Published 50 minutes ago)

State Police in Maine have made an arrest in the murder and sexual assault of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk in 1986, according to Norwalk Police.

When Kathleen failed to make it home by 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 23, 1986, her mother reported her missing, drove to the school and checked the surrounding neighborhoods, but Kathleen was nowhere to be found.

Her normal walk home from school included the path that leads to Hunters Lane, and then to Fillow Street and some of Kathleen’s friends said they saw her walking toward the beginning of the path by the tennis courts a few minutes after school ended, according to police.

An extensive search began and Kathleen’s body was eventually found in a secluded wooded area more than 100 feet from the path.

On Wednesday, police made an arrest in the case.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit of Troop E Bangor, along with their Tactical Unit arrested Marc J. Karun, of Stetson, Maine as a Fugitive from Justice as he left his residence, according to Norwalk Police.

Police said the arrest occurred while Lieutenant Art Weisgerber and Sergeant Alex Tolnay were in Bangor, Maine to execute an arrest warrant for Marc Karun for the sexual assault and murder of Kathleen Flynn.

Karun is being held at the Penobscot County Jail until his terms of extradition are determined.

Norwalk police released a statement from Kathleen's family on Thursday afternoon.

“We wish to thank the Norwalk Police Department for bringing Kathleen’s murderer to justice. This continues to be a very difficult time for us and we do not wish to make any further comments. We ask the media to please respect our privacy,” the statement says.