Police have made an arrest in the case of the 93-year-old Stamford woman found dead and who initially appeared to have fallen down a staircase.

The Stamford Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of Robert Simmons, 51, for the murder of Isabella Mehner.

Simmons was charged with murder, felony murder and home invasion, police say. He is being held on a $2 million bond. Attorney information was not immediately known.

Simmons arrest stems from an incident on Sept. 25, when Stamford Police responded to a home on Cove Road for a deceased elderly woman who appeared to have fallen down a staircase, police say.

A subsequent investigation allegedly determined that the injuries sustained by Mehner were not consistent with a fall and her death was classified as a homicide.

According to police, they were able to identify Simmons as a suspect and collect pieces of evidence linking him to the crime.

Additionally, police says that the death was not a random act of violence and that Simmons was familiar with the victim and her home from some previous “odd jobs” for which he had been hired.