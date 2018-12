Suffolk County police released the inset photo of Hussein Saleh.

A Lyft driver sexually abused a woman in his car while he was driving on Long Island early Sunday, police said.

Hussein Saleh, 36, of Farmingville, was charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse, Suffolk County police said.

He picked up two women passengers in Patchogue, police said. While in Central Islip, he allegedly sexually abused a woman sitting in the front seat.

One of the women called 911 from the car, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Saleh had an attorney.