A man accused of causing a scare on Long Island by firing a gun at Roosevelt Middle School is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

What to Know A man is facing numerous charges following a dispute on the grounds of a school on Long Island that allegedly ended with him firing shots

Nassau County cops say Lennox London, of Roosevelt, was arrested following Tuesday’s incident and faces attempted murder, weapons charges

Authorities said that a neighbor of the school area argued with landscapers because branches fell on his property, so he shot at the ground

A 36-year old man is facing numerous charges following a dispute on the grounds of a school on Long Island that allegedly ended with him firing three shots into the ground after becoming upset at landscapers, authorities say.

According to Nassau County Police, Lennox London, of Roosevelt, was arrested following Tuesday’s incident and is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

London is scheduled to arraigned Wednesday. Attorney information for him was not immediately known.

The charges stem from a bizarre incident that took place around 9 a.m. at the Roosevelt Middle School and Roosevelt High School area.

In a Tuesday press conference, authorities said that a neighbor of the school area had an argument with garden workers because branches fell on his property, so he pulled out a gun and fired three times on the ground. No injuries were reported.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Newsday the man barricaded himself in his home with two other adults and a 6-year-old child. He later surrendered without incident.

The execution of a search warrant at London's home resulted in the recovery of a semi-automatic handgun, police said Wednesday.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at both schools as emergency response teams swarmed the area.

Although classes have not started, there were several teachers and students practicing sports on the school fields which are also shared between the two schools. There were also parents present enrolling their children for the new school year.