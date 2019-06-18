What to Know Police in New Jersey say they located the owner of a donkey they found roaming the streets at night

Holmdel Township police found the animal walking down Holmdel Road near Arbor Lane around 1 a.m.

Police subsequently announced the donkey's owner was located

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Holmdel Township Police Department issued a call for anyone who woke up and realized their "domesticated farm animal" to not be alarmed because it was in their care.

