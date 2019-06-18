Police Locate Owner of Donkey Found Wandering New Jersey Streets in the Middle of the Night - NBC New York
Police Locate Owner of Donkey Found Wandering New Jersey Streets in the Middle of the Night

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Police Locate Owner of Donkey Found Wandering New Jersey Streets in the Middle of the Night
    Holmdel Township Police Department

    Police in New Jersey say they located the owner of a donkey they found roaming the streets at night.

    Holmdel Township police found the animal walking down Holmdel Road near Arbor Lane around 1 a.m.

    In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Holmdel Township Police Department issued a call for anyone who woke up and realized their "domesticated farm animal" to not be alarmed because it was in their care.

    Police subsequently updated the post announcing the donkey's owner was located. 

