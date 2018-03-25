Police Shoot Armed Woman on Staten Island: NYPD - NBC New York
Police Shoot Armed Woman on Staten Island: NYPD

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    An armed woman was shot and injured by police on Staten Island on Sunday, law enforcement sources said. 

    She was taken in serious condition to Richmond University Medical Center, firefighters said. 

    Police had responded to a report of domestic violence in which shots were fired, law enforcement sources said. The suspect, a woman, fled in a vehicle.

    Officers from another precinct found the vehicle and pulled it over in a traffic stop, the sources said. Then an incident occurred and police fired shots, hitting her in the stomach, the sources said. 

    The shots rang out in the Grymes Hill neighborhood on Highland Avenue, police said. 

    A gun was recovered from the scene, police said. 

