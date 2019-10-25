Man Shot After Police Hit in Face With Chair in Brooklyn: Source - NBC New York
Man Shot After Police Hit in Face With Chair in Brooklyn: Source

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Man Shot in Police Involved Shooting in Brooklyn

    A man was shot after an NYPD officer was hit in the face with a chair at a Brooklyn barber shop, according to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

    The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

    Gunshots rang out around that time, with one suspect struck, a law enforcement sources says. The suspect was hit in the head, the sources tells NBC New York, and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

    Two NYPD officers were taken to the hospital, but not for gunshot-related injuries. A law enforcement source says that one of the cops was hit in the face by a chair that was thrown, and taken to Brookdale Hospital. The other officer was being treated for tinnitus.

    This is the latest in a string of police-involved shootings across the city in recent weeks.

    This is a developing story.

