A man was shot in the head by police, according to a law enforcement source. A police officer was hit in the face with a chair before the shooting, the source says. (Published 38 minutes ago)

A man was shot after an NYPD officer was hit in the face with a chair at a Brooklyn barber shop, according to a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the corner of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.

Gunshots rang out around that time, with one suspect struck, a law enforcement sources says. The suspect was hit in the head, the sources tells NBC New York, and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Two NYPD officers were taken to the hospital, but not for gunshot-related injuries. A law enforcement source says that one of the cops was hit in the face by a chair that was thrown, and taken to Brookdale Hospital. The other officer was being treated for tinnitus.

This is the latest in a string of police-involved shootings across the city in recent weeks.

This is a developing story.