Police Shoot, Kill Man Chasing Landlord With Knife: NYPD

NYPD officers shot and killed a man after officials said he chased his landlord with a knife Monday night. Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officials said the officers responding to a call at Prospect Avenue and 180th Street in the Bronx's Belmont neighborhood spotted the man chasing his landlord with the weapon in the street when they got on scene at about 8:30 p.m.

The officers asked the man to drop the combat knife more than a half-dozen times, authorities said. The partners opened fire when the man motioned toward them, according to authorities.

The officers -- who had been on the force for two and three years, respectively -- shot him from about 10 feet away, according to authorities. The officers were wearing body cameras that captured the shooting, authorities said.

The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The landlord had what appeared to be a cut on his jacket, according to police, but he didn't appear to sustain any lasting injury.

The knife was recovered at the scene.





There was heavy police presence at the scene, and police said a patrol car responding to the scene crashed. Three officers had minor injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

