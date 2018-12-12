What to Know Police have shot a suspect in the Bronx after he allegedly turned his gun on plainclothes officers

The officers had been driving when they heard gunshot and encountered the suspect, who had allegedly just shot another man

No officers were reported injured; the suspect and the man he shot were both taken to the hospital

A suspect was shot by police in the Bronx Wednesday night moments after he shot another man and then fired at the plainclothes officers who confronted him, police said.

Plainclothes police officers were driving in the area of White Plains Road and East 241st Street in Wakefield when they heard gunshots and came across the suspect, who had just shot another man in the torso, police said.

When the officers confronted the armed man, he shot at them, according to police. The officers fired back and hit him.

The suspect collapsed. Police radio transmissions reveal officers on the scene calling for an ambulance after reporting a man wearing all black had been shot.

"I need a bus, we need more cars," one officer could be heard saying.

"Confirm male shot, bus is rolling."

"Perp in custody, no perp outstanding."

The suspect was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, along with the man he shot. His condition wasn't immediately clear.

A gun was recovered on the scene.

This marks the third shooting involving law enforcement in New York City in less than a week. On Saturday, an FBI agent was shot while conducting surveillance in Brooklyn; on Sunday night, an NYPD officer was shot during a standoff with a blade-wielding suspect, getting hit by fellow officers' gunfire. The suspect in that case was killed.