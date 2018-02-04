Connecticut State Trooper Killed in Head-On Crash: Officials

Tpr. Danielle Miller died after her cruiser collided head-on with another vehicle on Route 69 in Wolcott. She was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and was a member of the 124th Training Troop.

A Connecticut State Trooper has died after being involved in a head-on crash in Wolcott Saturday night.

Connecticut State Police confirmed the death of Tpr. Danielle Miller Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Connecticut State Police announce the passing of Tpr. Danielle Miller #1221 as a result of injuries sustained during an off-duty motor vehicle accident in Wolcott last night," the department wrote in a statement.



According to officials from the Naugatuck Valley Accident Reconstruction Team, Miller's cruiser and a 2004 Ford pickup collided head-on on Wolcott Road (Route 69) near Tosun Road around 8:48 p.m. Saturday.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Miller died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the pickup, identified as a 30-year-old from Wolcott, suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Miller was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield and was a member of the 124th Training Troop.

"We are grateful for her dedicated service to the Connecticut State Police and the residents of Connecticut, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time," State police said in a statement.

Governor Dannel Malloy expressed his condolences in a tweet:





The cause of the crash remains under investigation.