The NYPD is looking into two incidents where alleged robbers fooled their victims by pretending to be officers, cops said.

On September 11, a man was taking out money from an ATM at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by another man, according to police. The suspect identified himself as a police officer who was investigating fraud complaints associated with the ATM, and told the man to hand over the cash withdrawn from the machine.

The 38-year-old victim handed over the $250 he had taken from the machine, and the suspect left the area, police said.

In another incident, the suspect forced his way into the basement of a building in Flushing, and encountered a man installing a boiler. The robber allegedly displayed a firearm and showed what appeared to be police shield around his neck, before demanding the victim’s property, according to cops.

The suspect in this case made off with a bag, an iPad, clothing and cash and then fled in a 2-soor silver sedan.

It wasn’t immediately clear if police believe the incidents to be linked. Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact police at the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips on the Crime Stoppers website.