Mystery Swirls Around Death of 31-Year-Old Connecticut Mom

Meriden community members came together to remember one of their own on Saturday night.

Meriden police are investigating the death of a local woman who had been reported missing and they want to speak with anyone who had an eyelash appointment booked with her in the days before her disappearance.

Meriden police are asking anyone who had an eyelash appointment scheduled with Perrie Mason on Friday, Aug. 16; Saturday, Aug. 17; or Sunday, Aug. 18 to call Detective Femia at 203-630-6219 with any information they have.

Mason, a 31-year-old single mom of two boys, had moved to Connecticut from Hawaii about two years ago to get a fresh start.

She was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 18 and her body was found days later in Waterbury.

The cause of her death has not been released.

Mason’s ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Jason Watson, was arrested in connection with a domestic assault that took place before she went missing and he was charged with strangulation, assault, unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct. A judge called him a “prime suspect” in her disappearance.

According to the arrest affidavit, Watson called Meriden police on Sunday, Aug. 18 to report that Mason might be missing, but that she also might be at her friend's house and that she was mad at him. He told officers that he would call them again if she didn't show up at work, police said.

Mason had an eyelash salon on Main Street in Meriden.