In Rockland County, police say thieves are aggressively breaking into cars. Ken Buffa reports.

Shattered windows and shards of glass litter parts of Spring Valley in Rockland County.

Police say 10 cars have been targeted in the last six weeks, with the culprits apparently snatching anything from purses, to tables, to cash.

Allegedly, they were first testing handles to see if the cars were unlocked, but now they are breaking glass.

In one alleged incident captured by surveillance, two men walk up to a mini van parked at Royal Gardens Apartment Complex off of Union Road, when one of the men, apparently shatters the driver’s side window, grabs a purse and walks away.

“We had no idea that something like this was going on,” said Spring Valley resident Rachel T.

Police are warning drivers to lock their doors and hide their valuables.

“We have to help each other. If you see something we have to call the police,” Rolando Barrera, a Spring Valley resident, said.