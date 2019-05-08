Police Investigate Wave of Car Break-Ins, Thefts in Rockland County - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Police Investigate Wave of Car Break-Ins, Thefts in Rockland County

By Ken Buffa

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    String of Car Break-Ins in Rockland County

    In Rockland County, police say thieves are aggressively breaking into cars. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Shattered windows and shards of glass litter parts of Spring Valley in Rockland County

    • Police say 10 cars have been targeted in the last six weeks

    • According to police, purses, tablets and cash were among the items taken from the vehicles targeted

    Shattered windows and shards of glass litter parts of Spring Valley in Rockland County.

    Police say 10 cars have been targeted in the last six weeks, with the culprits apparently snatching anything from purses, to tables, to cash.

    Allegedly, they were first testing handles to see if the cars were unlocked, but now they are breaking glass.

    In one alleged incident captured by surveillance, two men walk up to a mini van parked at Royal Gardens Apartment Complex off of Union Road, when one of the men, apparently shatters the driver’s side window, grabs a purse and walks away.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    “We had no idea that something like this was going on,” said Spring Valley resident Rachel T.

    Police are warning drivers to lock their doors and hide their valuables.

    “We have to help each other. If you see something we have to call the police,” Rolando Barrera, a Spring Valley resident, said.

    Top News: Colo. Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Colo. Community Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine
    David Zalubowski/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us