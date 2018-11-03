What to Know Herald Square was briefly closed to traffic on Saturday while police investigated a suspicious package

Police gave the all clear about a half hour later

The package was an unattended piece of luggage, the NYPD says

Herald Square was briefly closed to traffic on Saturday while police investigated a suspicious package, the NYPD said.

The package turned out to be an abandoned piece of luggage, police said.

"Please don’t abandon your luggage!" the NYPD tweeted.

Police were seen taking a red suitcase away from the scene.

The NYPD gave the all clear just before 6:30 p.m. The busy midtown area was closed to traffic for about a half hour.

Police warned drivers to expect heavy traffic in the area.

A large police and fire response was seen in the area.

Two weeks earlier, pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats and media outlets, including the CNN office in midtown and Hillary Clinton's home in suburban New York.

Cesar Sayoc was arrested and faces five federal charges that were filed in New York because some of the devices were recovered here.