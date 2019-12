A 55-year-old woman was found dead in her Queens home on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Police say Virginia Pomponio was found in her bedroom, lying down on her side with head injuries at the home on Marathon Parkway near Northern Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say Pomponio's boyfriend was being interviewed by police but he is not in custody.

No other information was immediately availalb.e