Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead Inside New Jersey Apartment - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead Inside New Jersey Apartment

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead Inside New Jersey Apartment
    News 4 New York

    What to Know

    • Probe is underway after a man who hadn't been heard from since Sunday was found dead in a New Jersey apartment, law enforcement sources say

    • Deceased is a man in his 50s and was found in a Scotch Plains apartment in Park Avenue by cops who were making a welfare check, sources say

    • Law enforcement sources say the circumstances “look suspicious"

    An investigation is underway after a man who hadn't been heard from since Sunday was found dead in a New Jersey apartment, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

    The deceased is a man in his 50s and was found in a Scotch Plains apartment in Park Avenue by police who were making a welfare check, the sources say. The victim’s family had not heard from him since at least Sunday.

    Law enforcement sources say the circumstances “look suspicious."

    The victim's name has not been released.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No additional information is available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us