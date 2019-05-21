What to Know Probe is underway after a man who hadn't been heard from since Sunday was found dead in a New Jersey apartment, law enforcement sources say

An investigation is underway after a man who hadn't been heard from since Sunday was found dead in a New Jersey apartment, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

The deceased is a man in his 50s and was found in a Scotch Plains apartment in Park Avenue by police who were making a welfare check, the sources say. The victim’s family had not heard from him since at least Sunday.

Law enforcement sources say the circumstances “look suspicious."

The victim's name has not been released.

No additional information is available.