Police ID Suspect in Vicious Queens Stairwell Rape

The NYPD has released clearer, close-up photos of the man suspected of beating and raping a woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of a stairwell in Queens. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

What to Know Police identified 21-year-old Ronald Williams as a suspect in a brutal rape in Queens

The woman was found unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Gardens

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Williams

The NYPD has identified a suspect accused of beating and raping a woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood and police are asking for help finding him.

Ronald Williams, 21, is known to frequent Queens and the Bronx, the NYPD announced Saturday.

"Someone knows where he is RIGHT NOW," Commissioner James O'Neill said in a tweet.

The 52-year-old woman was found June 30 at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills, police said.

The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.

She had been unconscious in the hospital, intubated to help with her breathing, and also had injuries to her neck and bruises to the head, according to law enforcement sources. She was still in a coma Thursday.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Mystery Attacker Still on Loose After Horrifying Rape