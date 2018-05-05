Police ID Suspect in Vicious Queens Stairwell Rape - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Police ID Suspect in Vicious Queens Stairwell Rape

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Clear Images Released of Person of Interest in Stair Rape

    The NYPD has released clearer, close-up photos of the man suspected of beating and raping a woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of a stairwell in Queens. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Police identified 21-year-old Ronald Williams as a suspect in a brutal rape in Queens

    • The woman was found unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Kew Gardens

    • Police are asking for the public's help to locate Williams

    The NYPD has identified a suspect accused of beating and raping a woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood and police are asking for help finding him. 

    Ronald Williams, 21, is known to frequent Queens and the Bronx, the NYPD announced Saturday.

    "Someone knows where he is RIGHT NOW," Commissioner James O'Neill said in a tweet

    The 52-year-old woman was found June 30 at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills, police said. 

    The woman's pants were removed in the attack, and detectives were also seen removing a condom wrapper from the scene.

    She had been unconscious in the hospital, intubated to help with her breathing,  and also had injuries to her neck and bruises to the head, according to law enforcement sources. She was still in a coma Thursday. 

    A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Mystery Attacker Still on Loose After Horrifying RapeMystery Attacker Still on Loose After Horrifying Rape

    Cops are still looking for the mystery attacker in the horrifying beating and rape of 52-year-old woman who was left unconscious in a pool of blood at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell in Queens, according to law enforcement sources. Andrew Siff reports.

    (Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us