Man Follows, Robs Woman With Pair of Pliers in Front of Greenwich Village Apartment: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Follows, Robs Woman With Pair of Pliers in Front of Greenwich Village Apartment: NYPD

The man got away with $200 from the woman's wallet.

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Robbed With Pair of Pliers in Greenwich Village

    Surveillance video shows a man following a 26-year-old woman into her building's entryway near Minetta and Bleecker streets in the Greenwich Village the night of Wednesday, Sept 26, and threatening her with a pair of pliers before taking off with $200. (Published 5 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man responsible for robbing a woman in front of her Greenwich apartment on Wed., Sept. 26

    • The 26-year-old tried fighting the robber off, but he got away with $200 from her wallet

    • Anyone with information is asked to contact police

    Police have released video of a man wanted for allegedly following, and then attacking and robbing a woman in front of her Greenwich Village apartment last month.

    The video shows the man following a 26-year-old woman into her building’s doorway near Minetta and Bleeker streets at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

    The man corners her by the entrance, video shows, then pulls out a pair of pliers, and demands money. Police said the woman tried to fight the man off, but he ultimately got away with $200 from the victim’s wallet. 

    The woman was not hurt, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, last wearing a black hoodie with red writing on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us