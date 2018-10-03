Surveillance video shows a man following a 26-year-old woman into her building's entryway near Minetta and Bleecker streets in the Greenwich Village the night of Wednesday, Sept 26, and threatening her with a pair of pliers before taking off with $200. (Published 5 hours ago)

Police have released video of a man wanted for allegedly following, and then attacking and robbing a woman in front of her Greenwich Village apartment last month.

The video shows the man following a 26-year-old woman into her building’s doorway near Minetta and Bleeker streets at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The man corners her by the entrance, video shows, then pulls out a pair of pliers, and demands money. Police said the woman tried to fight the man off, but he ultimately got away with $200 from the victim’s wallet.

The woman was not hurt, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, last wearing a black hoodie with red writing on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).