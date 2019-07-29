Police Help Deliver Baby in New York Costco Parking Lot - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Help Deliver Baby in New York Costco Parking Lot

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Help Deliver Baby in New York Costco Parking Lot
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • A woman received a special deliver at a Long Island Costco parking lot Monday morning

    • Nassau County Police say they helped deliver a baby girl at the store’s lot off of Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence at 8:25 a.m.

    • Police say the baby is healthy and doing fine.

    A woman received a special deliver at a Long Island Costco parking lot Monday morning.

    Nassau County Police say they helped deliver a baby girl at the store’s lot off of Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence shortly before 8:30 a.m.

    According to Nassau County police, police responded to the store lot and found a 27-year-old woman in labor.

    Upon police arrival, an officer assisted a Nassau County Police Medic deliver a baby girl.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    New York State Police

    The baby was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital.

    Police say she is healthy and doing fine.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us