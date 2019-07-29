Police Help Deliver Baby in New York Costco Parking Lot

What to Know
A woman received a special deliver at a Long Island Costco parking lot Monday morning.
Nassau County Police say they helped deliver a baby girl at the store’s lot off of Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence shortly before 8:30 a.m.
According to Nassau County police, police responded to the store lot and found a 27-year-old woman in labor.
Upon police arrival, an officer assisted a Nassau County Police Medic deliver a baby girl.
The baby was transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital.
Police say she is healthy and doing fine.