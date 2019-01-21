Police Find Suspect Who Escaped Custody in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Police Find Suspect Who Escaped Custody in Brooklyn: NYPD

Jose Bisono pulled away from officers when they were bringing him to Brooklyn Central booking on Saturday

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    NYPD
    The NYPD released these photos of Jose Bisono.

    What to Know

    • A 31-year-old man who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Saturday has been found and arrested, police say

    • Jose Bisono pulled away from officers when they were bringing him to Brooklyn Central booking

    • He ran away toward Smith Street with his hands cuffed behind his back

    A 31-year-old man who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Saturday has been found and arrested again, police say. 

    Jose Bisono pulled away from officers when they were bringing him to Brooklyn Central booking at about 5:30 p.m., the NYPD said. He ran away toward Smith Street with his hands cuffed behind his back. 

    Police said he was being transported by officers from the Department of Homeless Services.

    They didn't say why he was arrested. 

