Police Find Suspect Who Escaped Custody in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD released these photos of Jose Bisono.

A 31-year-old man who escaped custody in Brooklyn on Saturday has been found and arrested again, police say.

Jose Bisono pulled away from officers when they were bringing him to Brooklyn Central booking at about 5:30 p.m., the NYPD said. He ran away toward Smith Street with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Police said he was being transported by officers from the Department of Homeless Services.

They didn't say why he was arrested.