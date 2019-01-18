Police say they're looking for 33-year-old Joshua E. Roston in the hit-and-run death over a $22 gas bill. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

What to Know The man suspected of mowing down and killing a gas station manager on Long Island in his attempt to get away turned himself in, police say

Joshua E. Roston, 33, turned himself in to Philadelphia authorities Friday after fleeing New York following the deadly incident

Nassau County police have been looking for Roston in the hit-and-run death of 59-year-old Cemal Dagdeviren of Levittown earlier this week

The man suspected of mowing down and killing a gas station manager on Long Island in his attempt to get away after stealing $22 worth of gas on Monday morning turned himself in, police say.

Joshua E. Roston, 33, turned himself in to Philadelphia police Friday after fleeing New York following the deadly incident, Nassau County police say.

Nassau County police have been looking for Roston of Baldwin in the hit-and-run death of 59-year-old Cemal Dagdeviren of Levittown earlier this week. The black GMC Suburban involved -- which already had front-end damage on it when it arrived, and had no plate or registration at the time -- has been recovered and is in the possession of police.

Dagdeviren, a Turkish immigrant and father of two who'd worked at Pit Stop gas station in South Hempstead for 25 years -- had just pumped $21 worth of gas into the SUV and was trying to collect payment when the driver got into the car and tried to take off.

Surveillance video shows Dagevrien trying to block the driver from leaving. The driver mowed him down as he fled.

"He senselessly ran an individual over who was in front of his vehicle," Nassau police said. "He knew what he was doing when he stepped on the gas and crushed that man’s life and his family’s life."

Longtime customers said Dagdeviren was a reliable mechanic and friendly face who made their days a little better.

"This individual, for $21, ruined a family's life," said police.

Police say Rostono has been arrested four times in the past four years on accusations of shoplifting, stealing gas, and stripping autos.