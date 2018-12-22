Police Drive Bride, Groom to Wedding After Crash, Joins in Ceremony - NBC New York
Police Drive Bride, Groom to Wedding After Crash, Joins in Ceremony

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Suffolk County Police Department
    Officer Cody Matthews offered a ride to groom Joseph DeMichele, bride Feliece Terwilliger, and their kids Jayden Corriche, 10, and Gianna DeMichele, 5.

    Here comes the bride -- and the groom -- in a very unexpected ride to their own Long Island wedding. 

    Joseph DeMichele and his fiancee Felice Terwilliger, both 36, were driving to Town Hall in the Village of Lake Grove on Saturday when another vehicle made a U-turn in front of them, Suffolk County police said. 

    No one was hurt in the crash on Montauk Highway in Shirley, but the betrothed couple's Jeep Grand Cherokee was disabled, police said. 

    Officer Cody Matthews responded to the crash, then he volunteered to give the pair and their two kids, ages 10 and 5, who were also in the car, a ride to the ceremony. 

    The happy couple invited Matthews to be an official witness at the wedding and, as such, he signed their marriage certificate, police said. 

