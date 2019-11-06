Police: Decomposed Body Thought to Be of Man Missing for a Year Recovered From NY Lake - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police: Decomposed Body Thought to Be of Man Missing for a Year Recovered From NY Lake

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Decomposed Body Thought to Be of Man Missing for a Year Recovered From NY Lake

    What to Know

    • A badly decomposed body recovered from a lake in upstate New York is that of a man thought missing for about a year ago, according to police

    • Newburgh City Police tell News 4 a social media post about a body in the water triggered a search Wednesday, which resulted in the recovery

    • Body was recovered from Muchattoes Lake, near the Lake Street Apartment complex and is thought to be that of a missing 78-79 year old man

    A badly decomposed body recovered from a lake in upstate New York is that of a man thought missing for about a year, according to police. 

    Newburgh City Police tell News 4 a social media post about a body in the water triggered a search Wednesday, which resulted in the recovery of the body of a man.

    The body was recovered from Muchattoes Lake, near the Lake Street Apartment complex at around 9:30 a.m.

    Police say the body recovered is thought to be 78 or 79 years old – and may that of a man reported missing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    According to police, although the body was badly decomposed, identification was recovered that matches an elderly man who had been reported missing in Newburgh since November 2018.

    The medical examiner will establish cause and manner of death.

    Police are not yet publicly identifying the person whose body they have recovered.

    Top News Photos: Roger Stone Trial Begins, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Roger Stone Trial Begins, and More
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us