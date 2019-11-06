What to Know A badly decomposed body recovered from a lake in upstate New York is that of a man thought missing for about a year ago, according to police

A badly decomposed body recovered from a lake in upstate New York is that of a man thought missing for about a year, according to police.

Newburgh City Police tell News 4 a social media post about a body in the water triggered a search Wednesday, which resulted in the recovery of the body of a man.

The body was recovered from Muchattoes Lake, near the Lake Street Apartment complex at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the body recovered is thought to be 78 or 79 years old – and may that of a man reported missing.

According to police, although the body was badly decomposed, identification was recovered that matches an elderly man who had been reported missing in Newburgh since November 2018.

The medical examiner will establish cause and manner of death.

Police are not yet publicly identifying the person whose body they have recovered.