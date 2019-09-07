Police Cruiser Jumps Curb in Brooklyn, at Least 3 Hurt: Officials

A police cruiser jumped a curb in Brooklyn on Saturday night, hurting two officers and at least one other person, officials said.

The police car went off the road at 52nd Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park just before 10 p.m., the FDNY said.

Three people were taken to hospitals, firefighters said.

Police said two officers inside the cruiser, describing their injuries as minor. It's not clear whether the officers were among the three people taken to hospitals.

It wasn't clear why the cruiser jumped the curb.